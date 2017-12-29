Something (Simply) New

New York’s Finger Lakes region is fast becoming one of the premier wedding destinations in the northeast, and it’s easy to see why. In addition to the unique geology and terrain, the Finger Lakes region offers opportunities for nuptial celebrations that cannot be found anywhere else. A flourishing local art scene helps create the heart and soul of the wedding industry here, and one such local artisan is jewelry-maker Christy Spreng, the proprietor of Glamour and Glow (www.glamourandglow.com) and Christine Elizabeth Jewelry (www.christineelizabethjewelry.com) on Market Street in Corning’s Gaffer District.

Christy started Glamour and Glow ten years ago, but her inspiration for her custom creations goes back to the time she was a young girl. She always knew she wanted to be a fashion designer, and started making both clothing and jewelry as a child. Inspiration, according to Christy, can come from anything.

“Usually it’s a feeling,” says Christy. “I cherish times spent with my grandmother (who is a water-colorist) painting, sketching, and going on walks in search of ’pecial ’tones that ’parkle (I had trouble with my s’s). She taught me that nature is beauty and that simplicity is aesthetically pleasing. I’m always turning to nature for inspiration, whether it be for a color palette or the way a tree’s branches grow. I believe that it came from my grandmother.” The purity and elegance of Christy’s designs are reminiscent of the ancient glaciers that have shaped the Finger Lakes, and demonstrate how her inspirations come from nature. The media she uses are also inspired by local, natural beauty.

“I have always incorporated tassels and silks into my designs, especially for my bridal collection,” she explains. “Other media are Swarovski crystals, freshwater pearls, gemstones, fine silver, sterling silver, and 14k gold filled.”

Christy works with wedding parties, designing, with input from the brides, the jewelry and themes.

“It’s so much fun,” says Christine (pictured above), “meeting with the bride and learning about her vision for her special day. I enjoy the process of dreaming up designs to fit her personality and style.” Christy’s designs have found favor worldwide. Via Skype she has helped brides in England to plan and design their wedding jewelry, and she made jewelry for a wedding in Australia last year. Currently, she is working with a bride in Paris for a summer wedding.

“When I celebrated ten years in business this past October, I put a post on Facebook and was blown away at all of the comments from past brides thanking me for doing their wedding jewelry and how they were still enjoying it today,” she marvels. “I’m incredibly grateful, humbled, and blessed.”

While Christy says she does not have a favorite wedding style, she admits to a love of classic, Bohemian, and a good 1920s theme. “It’s fun to get lost in the different possibilities,” she says. “However, whatever your style is, I think it’s very important to still look like yourself on your wedding day.” To this end, she has recently launched a bespoke hairpiece collection. These hand-forged and hand-painted pieces have a vintage and nostalgic aesthetic, with each piece made to order. “I can customize to the wedding colors and hair style,” she continues. “I usually ask simple questions such as: what are the colors, what is her fashion style, is it a themed event, what is the neckline of the dress, what is the style of the dress, does she want something borrowed incorporated into the design, what are the personalities of the bridesmaids?” It has been a few years since Christy moved her shop from the Arnot Mall to the Gaffer District, and since then she has been an integral part of the district’s transformation to an all-things-wedding destination. “I think the Gaffer District is a one-stop shop: brides can bring their mom, family member, maid of honor and make a whole day of it. From engagement rings to bridal jewelry, bridal headpieces, flowers, even rehearsal dinner and bridal shower dresses—you can get it all here.”

It’s true. From the wineries nestled on the rolling, glacier-carved shores, to the local merchants and artisans lining the village streets throughout the region, a bride has multiple opportunities and options to make her wedding special and unique. Christy’s delicate jewelry and accessories bring the natural elegance of the Finger Lakes to life for each bride on her special day.