Fall Fairytale

The fall colors in northern Pennsylvania can vary vastly from area to area and from hillside to hillside, so you need to drive around to find the best places to take photographs. A friend and I were out doing just that last October. We were looking for locations where the colors were at peak, when we found this farm on a side road between Mansfield and Troy. I have been taking photographs for over twenty-five years. I love nature photography: scenery, plants, animals, birds, and particularly insects. I spend half of my year in Wellsboro and the other half in Cedar Key, Florida. When in Wellsboro, I shoot insects, landscapes, wild flowers, and lots of frogs. In Florida I spend more time taking photos of birds and the fabulous sunrises and sunsets over the water. I like to use my photographs to fashion whimsical images, which can be a combination of anywhere from two to over twenty different photos blended in Adobe Photoshop to create a final product that can be humorous or thought provoking. This photo (below) is a combination of three images at different exposures to bring out all its hidden magic. ~ Ann Kamzelski

