A short walk from downtown Canton, at 60 Brann Street, is, perhaps unexpectedly, a bake shop. The “open” flag above the side door waves “Hello, enter here.” Welcome to Sweet Tooth Bakery, where peanut butter pies fly out the door, and cakes become works of art.

“We’re open to any design style,” owner Glenda Beadnell remarks, pointing to display cakes. “Often customers come in with a picture of what they want. There’s nothing we haven’t been able to create in the last seven years.” She gestures to an order ready for pick up—two dozen cupcakes dressed in violet and hot pink roses adorn a fairy house with a roof made of, yep, roses. The head caker smiles at daughter and partner, Sylvia. “Our versatile cake decorator is quite good at making roses.”

This eye candy brings flashbacks of local storefront bakeries of the ’70s—Dunham’s in Wellsboro, Biddle’s in Troy. Stainless steel work tables and white, shelf-lined walls are organized in a space that screams clean and efficient.

Sweet Tooth offers free tastings of two samples of each flavor of cake, with a collection of icings and fillings. Favorite cakes now are white, chocolate, yellow, red velvet, peanut butter, lemon, coconut, strawberry, and spice. Fillings can be apple, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, Bavarian cream, and lemon. The selection of homemade buttercream icings and the bakery’s own fondant top off the variety. When it comes to wedding cakes, Glenda notes that “the grooms like peanut butter and chocolate lately.”

“The largest order delivered was a six-tier wedding cake, shipped in three parts to a local farm,” Glenda says. “The current order trend is a small cake with a lot of cupcakes. The rustic theme is being replaced by more formal designs. We’re ready for anything. The bride decides.”

Glenda made her first cake for Sylvia’s third birthday, and continued baking for family and friends while working full time as a retail store manager. Sylvia grew up, got married, became a mom of three. She also mastered the art of cake decorating. In 2011, Ricky Beadnell urged daughter Sylvia and wife Glenda to pursue a baking business together, and built their first commercial kitchen. “He’s our not so silent partner!” Glenda says. The ladies chuckle.

Sylvia and Glenda share photos of a whimsical topsy turvy cake—one with a funky Alice in Wonderland twist, and some of several dozen teal-colored cupcakes, trimmed in gold and white, and embellished with small black elephants, all Glenda’s handiwork. “Details are important,” she says. “If we can’t find it to purchase, we make it ourselves.”

The bakery slogan is “We turn cakes into works of art. What’s your superpower?” “Keep watch,” the ladies say. “Wait till you see our next wedding cake!” The gleam in the dynamic duo’s eyes says it will be a work of art and, yes, they are superheroes.

Find Sweet Tooth Bakery on Facebook or call (570) 673-5005.