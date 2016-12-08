losey0.jpg

Our Unknown Soldier

The hidden history of the first American land casualty of World War II. more

dickens0.jpg

Get Yourself a Dickens of a Costume

And then enter the first Dickens best dressed contest to win a Christine Moore hat! more

santas.jpg

Santa Claus is Coming to Williamsport

Actually, it will be Santa Clauses, and the Thomas T. Taber Museum plays host. more

Features

don.jpg

When the hunt becomes more than shooting guns. more

Dec 8, 2016 1:41 PM Outdoors

60EastGallery.jpg

Developing connections through art. more

Dec 8, 2016 1:41 PM People & Life

Todd Thomas.jpg

Paul Sirochman

The Todd Thomas Music Scholarship gives back to Chemung County. more

Dec 8, 2016 1:41 PM Arts & Leisure

wines.jpg

My true love gave to me...a nice Riesling? more

Dec 8, 2016 1:41 PM Food & Drink

barnes.jpg

Falling trees, flying crosses and—hopefully—spiked eggnog at the ready. more

Dec 8, 2016 1:41 PM People & Life

neal0.png

Open me last. more

Dec 8, 2016 1:41 PM Food & Drink

gayle.jpg

Dec 8, 2016 1:41 PM Outdoors

Explore Wellsboro with the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce and Beagle Media, LLC!


New to town? Just visiting?


The Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with our company, Beagle Media, LLC, to bring you a fantastic new visitors guide of our hometown.  Published twice a year, Explore Wellsboro highlights the events and places to visit while in our beautiful town all year long. Whether you pick up a copy at any of Mountain Home's distribution points or read it online below, Explore Wellsboro is your best guide for your visit.

Cornelius O'Donnell

Food writer Cornelius O'Donnell shares his thoughts on the state of his mind, and his kitchen.

Mother Earth

Spiritual sustenance from the nature that surrounds us, courtesy of Mother Earth

The Lunker

Fred Matarko talks about his first free love, fishing.

Need Some Food or Entertainment?

If you're in the area for the weekend, please feel free to use our search feature to pull up some of our choice picks for food and entertainment.

The Breath of Winter

By Bernadette Chiaramonte-Brown

Marsh Creek Road is always a cool place to view exciting sunrises and sunsets any time of the year. This morning was no exception. The sun coming up over the hill and the newly frosted trees made a magical wonderland. The cows were not fazed by the frosty cold and actually enhanced the scene with their steamy breath. 

Latest Blog Posts